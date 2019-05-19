News World News

Sunday 19 May 2019

Saudi diplomat stands firm amid Iran tensions

Gulf officials say an investigation into the tanker incident is under way.

Damage to oil tankers has been blamed on Iran (United Arab Emirates National Media Council/AP)
Damage to oil tankers has been blamed on Iran (United Arab Emirates National Media Council/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A Saudi diplomat says the kingdom does not want war, but will defend itself, amid a recent spike in tensions with Iran.

Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, spoke a week after four oil tankers were targeted in an alleged act of sabotage off the coast of the United Arab Emirates – and days after Iran-allied Yemeni rebels claimed a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

Saudi Arabia has blamed the pipeline attack on Iran.

Gulf officials say an investigation into the tanker incident is under way.

Mr al-Jubeir told reporters: “We want peace and stability in the region, but we won’t stand with our hands bound.”

Ministers from major oil-producing countries were to meet in Saudi Arabia later Tuesday.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News