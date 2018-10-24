News World News

Wednesday 24 October 2018

Saudi crown prince says journalist’s killing ‘a heinous crime’

Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not drive a wedge between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Matthew Lee and Susannah George, Associated Press

Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified”.

His comments came at the Future Investment Initiative.

ipanews_78c3a84d-32e7-422e-b56b-1edce9f81cdb_embedded239174420
Jamal Khashoggi was critical of Prince Mohammed bin Salman (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

This year’s summit has been overshadowed by the killing on October 2 of Mr Khashoggi.

Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.

International business leaders have pulled out from attending the summit over the killing.

The Saudi prince said his “war” is restoring the Middle East to its past glory. He did not mention Saudi Arabia’s conflict with Yemen.

Press Association

