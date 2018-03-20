News World News

Tuesday 20 March 2018

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince meets Trump at White House

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, son of King Salman and heir to the throne, is on a three-week tour of the US.

President Donald Trump meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The United States and Saudi Arabia can tackle “a lot of things” together in the future, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said.

Prince Mohammed praised “very deep” relations between the two countries as he met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.

It is the first stop on a three-week tour of the United States by Prince Mohammed, son of King Salman and heir to the throne.

US President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Speaking in English, Prince Mohammed pointed out significant Saudi investments in the US.

Mr Trump said the US has “zero tolerance” for funding of terrorism, adding that Saudi Arabia is “working very hard” to cut off that funding.

