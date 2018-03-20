Saudi Arabia’s crown prince meets Trump at White House

Prince Mohammed praised “very deep” relations between the two countries as he met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.

It is the first stop on a three-week tour of the United States by Prince Mohammed, son of King Salman and heir to the throne.

US President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Speaking in English, Prince Mohammed pointed out significant Saudi investments in the US.