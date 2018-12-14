Sandy Hook school evacuated after receiving bomb threat on shooting anniversary

Sandy Hook Elementary School has been evacuated after a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

Police in Newtown, Connecticut, said the threat was made at about 9am on Friday and pupils were sent home for the day.

Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde said there is a heightened level of anxiety in the town on the anniversary and the school superintendent decided to cancel remaining classes.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept. Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary. #EndGunViolence #SandyHookStrong pic.twitter.com/qNsXADnoPr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) December 14, 2018

It is unclear whether the alert was related to bomb threats made nationwide on Thursday.

The school where the shooting happened on December 14 2012 was knocked down and a new building was constructed on the same site.

Moments of silence were observed in Newtown and other places on Friday morning in memory of the victims.

