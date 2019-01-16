Sandstorms and hail hit Middle East

A harsh weather front has brought sandstorms, hail and rain to parts of the Middle East.

In the Egyptian capital Cairo, visibility was low as an orange cloud of dust blocked out the sky and pedestrians covered their faces from the wind gusts.

Pedestrians cross a bridge during a sandstorm in Cairo (Amr Nabil/AP)

Dusty winds whipped through Israel and the West Bank as well, with hail falling near Tel Aviv and meteorologists announcing that snow was expected in Jerusalem.

In Cairo, winds reached more than 50kph (30mph), bending palm trees along the Nile River.

In Libya, rain, wind and cold weather was driving increased demand for electricity that overloaded the electricity grids and led to power outages.

Waves crash into the Mediterranean seaport of Cesarea, Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Sandstorms are common in the region in late winter and early spring.

