Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies aged 78, leaving behind $21bn inheritance

Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died aged 78.

A Samsung statement said Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.

Lee had been hospitalised since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack.

The Samsung statement says “all of us at Samsung will cherish his memory and are grateful for the journey we shared with him.”

Lee inherited control from his father and during his nearly 30 years of leadership, Samsung Electronics Co became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, televisions and memory chips.

Samsung sells Galaxy phones while also making the screens and microchips that power its rivals, Apple’s iPhones and Google Android phones.

It is South Korea’s largest family-controlled business conglomerate and helped make the nation’s economy Asia’s fourth-largest.

Its businesses encompass shipbuilding, life insurance, construction, hotels, amusement park operation and more.

Samsung Electronics alone accounts for 20% of the market capital on South Korea’s main stock market.

Lee leaves behind immense wealth, as he was South Korea's richest person and leaves behind considerable assets subject to be potentially inherited by his surviving family as well as inheritance tax.

According to Forbes, his wealth amounts to $20.9 billion, and expected inheritance tax.

Lee was the wealthiest stock owner in South Korea, and had stakes in four listed Samsung companies valued at about 18.2 trillion won ($16.1 billion) as of Friday's closing price.

His stock ownership included 4.18% of Samsung Electronics common shares and 0.08% of preferred shares, worth about 15 trillion won in total; a 20.76% stake in Samsung Life Insurance worth about 2.6 trillion won; a 2.88% stake in Samsung C&T worth about 564 billion won; and a 0.01% stake in Samsung SDS worth about 1.67 billion won, according to Reuters calculations based on Fair Trade Commission data.

His two known houses in central Seoul are the priciest individual homes in the country, with ground area of 1,245.1 and 3,422.9 square metres, respectively.

They were valued at about 40.9 billion won and 34.2 billion won, Yonhap news agency reported earlier this year.

According to South Korean tax rules, before applying the country's 50% inheritance tax rate on listed stocks, a 20% premium is added to the appraisal value of the deceased person's holdings, which will be based on the four-month average of the shares' closing market price before and after the death.

On current estimates, the inheritance tax for the above stocks alone is expected to be around 10.6 trillion won, according to a Reuters calculation.

Jay Y. Lee, de facto heir to the elder Lee, has stakes worth a total of about 7.2 trillion won in six of Samsung Group's listed affiliates as of Friday's closing, according to a Reuters calculation.

The younger Lee has a 0.7% stake in Samsung Electronics and a 17.3% stake in Samsung C&T, the group's de facto holding firm. He also owns a 9.2% stake in Samsung SDS, 1.5% in Samsung Engineering, and less than 0.1% of Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance each, according to regulatory filings.

Daughters Lee Boo-jin, CEO of Hotel Shilla, and Lee Seo-hyun, who runs the Samsung Foundation, each own stakes in Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS worth about 1.6 trillion won.

