Samsung announces new digital Pay Card will launch later this year

Samsung users will soon be able to link all their bank and loyalty cards to a single digital card on their phone, the tech giant has announced.

The Samsung Pay Card will allow users to control their money and view all their spending from a single place.

The company is working with digital banking platform Curve and Mastercard to launch the new feature, which is set to be rolled out later this year.

The announcement continues a growing trend of technology firms such as Google and Apple offering a variety of digital payment solutions on their smartphones – last year Apple launched its own credit card for the first time.

The new Pay Card will build on the existing Samsung Pay feature, which allows users to link their bank accounts to their smartphone and then use their device to make digital payments for items.

It will enable users to sync multiple bank cards to one place, alongside various loyalty cards they also have.

In addition, the scheme will allow card users to view all their spending across different cards and accounts in one place.

Conor Pierce, Samsung’s corporate vice president of UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Curve, coming together to provide a new payment solution for Samsung customers which will be available via Samsung Pay later this year.

“At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we strive to create the best technology, services and solutions. The Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow us to expand our Samsung Pay offering, giving our loyal customers even greater benefits and rewards than ever before.”

Curve chief executive Shachar Bialick said: “Both Samsung and Curve are doing remarkable things in their industries. This new partnership sees two of the most innovative companies in the world collaborate on an exciting product that undoubtedly will raise the bar for fintech globally.”

PA Media