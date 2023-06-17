Sam Ryder ‘stoked’ to be at Isle of Wight Festival

Sam Ryder said he was ‘stoked’ to be at the Isle of Wight Festival (Sarah Ping/PA)

By Sarah Ping, PA

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder said he is “stoked” to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year, and told fans to “send good energy” for his upcoming new work and music.