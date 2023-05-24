Sam Claflin describes playing Soccer Aid at Old Trafford as ‘bucket list’ dream

Sam Clafin of Soccer Aid World XI FC is playing at Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023, which takes place on Sunday 11th June at Old Trafford, Manchester (Daniel Hambury/Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood star Sam Claflin has said playing football at Manchester United’s “Theatre of Dreams” has always been on his bucket list.