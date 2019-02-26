The operation has begun to raise a Norwegian naval frigate that sank last year in a harbour north of Bergen following a collision with an oil tanker.

Salvage workers begin recovery of Norwegian frigate that sank after collision

Anders Penna of the salvage company in charge of raising the KNM Helge Ingstad says it is “very complex and demanding operation”, adding it could take up to six days.

Mr Penna said the plan was to put the frigate on a barge and transport it to a navy base where the damage will be assessed.

Cranes raise a Norwegian navy frigate (AP)

Two giant cranes on Tuesday began raising the 134-metre vessel that collided on November 8 with Maltese-flagged oil tanker Sola TS, tearing a large hole in the frigate’s side.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

No one was injured.

