Sainsbury’s shares surged to the top of the the FTSE 100, with the confirmed merger with Asda helping the blue chip index end the day in positive territory.

Sainsbury’s shares surged to the top of the the FTSE 100, with the confirmed merger with Asda helping the blue chip index end the day in positive territory.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.09% or 7.09 points at 7,509.3 points, with J Sainsbury group shares coming out as the top performer after rising 14.5% or 39.2p to 309p.

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said: “On the FTSE 100, the M&A spree continues. It’s been a Triple S of mergers – Shire, Sky and now Sainsbury’s. The investor confidence on display via these big mergers and the softer pound have dramatically improved the fortunes for FTSE investors over the past week. Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group “The investor confidence on display via these big mergers and the softer pound have dramatically improved the fortunes for FTSE investors over the past week.” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/sainsbury-shares-prop-up-ftse-100-after-surging-on-asda-deal-36859777.html “The investor confidence on display via these big mergers and the softer pound have dramatically improved the fortunes for FTSE investors over the past week.” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/sainsbury-shares-prop-up-ftse-100-after-surging-on-asda-deal-36859777.html

“The investor confidence on display via these big mergers and the softer pound have dramatically improved the fortunes for FTSE investors over the past week.” Mr Lawler said the Sainsbury’s-Asda deal would reduce competition, create “price advantages” due to greater market share as well as “cost synergies and cash” from property sales.

Together it makes for a “deal attractive for shareholders,” he said. However, the £12 billion merger is expected to face scrutiny by the Competition and Markets Authority, which has said that the deal is “likely to be subject to review”, adding that it will assess whether the deal could reduce competition and choice for shoppers.

Across Europe, the French Cac 40 and German Dax ended the day up 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively. In currency markets, the pound was mixed, falling 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.373 but rising 0.3% versus the euro to 1.137.

Brent crude prices rose 0.1% to around 74.46 US dollars per barrel on geopolitical jitters, amid speculation that the US will relaunch sanctions on Iran next month.

In UK stocks, WPP jumped 99p to 1,247.5p on the back of a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net sales, which comes just weeks after the shock departure of former boss Sir Martin Sorrell.

CBI Annual Conference The advertising giant said like-for-like sales, minus pass-through costs, fell 0.1% over the first three months of the year, while consensus estimates had predicted a drop of 0.9%. Outsourcer Interserve plunged 13.15p to 93.75p after the group saw full-year losses more than double to £244.4 million in 2017, though the chairman conceded that “much of this resulted from self-inflicted mistakes of the past”.

Interserve was hit by disappointing trading in July and August, and in October warned over profits and a potential breach of its banking covenants as it grappled with escalating staff costs, squeezed margins and a flagging performance from its justice business. Carpetright fell 1.55p to 41.1p as the company said it expects to book annual losses of up to £9 million. It comes as the struggling retailer’s shareholders rubber-stamped a mass store closure programme through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

Aviva rose 4p to 529p, amid news that it would make a £14 million “goodwill payment” to shareholders who lost out when it cancelled £450 million worth of preference shares, before the insurance giant U-turned on the plans. The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were J Sainsbury up 39.2p at 309p, WPP up 99p at 1,247.5p, Antofagasta up 18.4p at 972.4p, and Pearson up 11.6p at 833.8p. The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore down 18.3p at 350.7p, Micro Focus International down 21p at 1,253p, Coca-Cola HBC down 35p at 2,444p, and Old Mutual down 3.1p at 251.6p.

Press Association