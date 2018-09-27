Saga claws back customers in challenging first half

Saga has reported a fall in half-year profits but claimed it is clawing back customers following a difficult period for the over-50s travel and insurance firm.

Saga has reported a fall in half-year profits but claimed it is clawing back customers following a difficult period for the over-50s travel and insurance firm.

The group said customer numbers are back to levels last seen in the first half of 2017.

This was driven by a 19% increase in new motor and home business. However, it was not enough to stop underlying pre-tax profit sliding 3.7% to £106.8 million.

The group also booked a 1.7% fall in revenue to £430.6 million in the six months to July 31.

Chief executive Lance Batchelor said: “At the end of last year, we announced our intention to invest in new customer acquisition. I am pleased to report significant progress in the first half of the year.

“Our retail broking policy count is back to the levels seen in the first half of 2017, despite a more competitive pricing landscape.”

Saga has been in recovery mode since December, when it warned that the collapse of airline Monarch had hit earnings.

The carrier’s demise, which saw holidays cancelled for around 860,000 people, knocked its tour operations business, leaving it with a £2 million one-off hit.

But on Thursday Saga said its travel arm delivered a “solid performance” with strong demand for its new ship, Spirit of Discovery.

Saga chief executive Lance Batchelor (Saga/PA)

Mr Batchelor also pointed to cost-cutting initiatives.

“The group is benefiting from lower operating expenses across the business, reflecting a more efficient operating structure and investment in our IT systems,” he said.

Press Association