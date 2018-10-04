News World News

Thursday 4 October 2018

Safe landing as space station trio return to Earth

Russia’s Oleg Artemyev and Nasa’s Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold spent 197 days at the orbiting lab.

The trio spent 197 days aboard the International Space Station (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A Russian space capsule with three men onboard has safely landed in a barren steppe in Kazakhstan after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-08 carrying Russia’s Oleg Artemyev and Nasa’s Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold touched down at 5.44pm Kazakh time (1144 GMT).

The two Americans performed three space walks to carry out maintenance during their 197-day stay at the orbiting lab.

Mr Artemyev conducted one spacewalk together with a fellow Russian.

A Nasa astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut are due to launch next week to join three astronauts who remain in the orbit.

Press Association

