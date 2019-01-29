News World News

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Ryanair takes full control of Austrian airline Laudamotion

The carrier was founded by former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda.

A Ryanair plane (Niall Carson/PA)
A Ryanair plane (Niall Carson/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Budget airline Ryanair has taken full control of Laudamotion, an Austrian-based carrier set up by former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda.

Laudamotion said on Tuesday that Ryanair completed the purchase of 100% of the shares in the new airline in late December.

It did not give financial details.

Ryanair had taken an initial 24.9% stake in March and later increased that to 75%.

ipanews_4c37d077-36ad-4ba3-a049-4865b260d876_embedded228190282
Niki Lauda is a former Formula 1 world champion (David Davies/PA)

The Austria Press Agency reported that Laudamotion chief executive Andreas Gruber told a news conference at Vienna Airport that Mr Lauda will continue to provide “input” to the airline after he sold his remaining stake.

Laudamotion said that it will now expand its fleet and recruit more pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

It plans to open new routes from its bases in Vienna, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Palma.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News