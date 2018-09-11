Ryanair facing strike by pilots and crew in Germany

German unions are calling on Ryanair pilots and flight attendants to stage a one-day strike on Wednesday, citing what they say is the lack of a satisfactory offer on pay and conditions.

The Cockpit union called on pilots in Germany to go on strike for 24 hours starting at 3am on Wednesday.

It was joined by the ver.di union, which called for flight attendants based in Germany to walk out all day on Wednesday.

The walkouts were announced on Monday evening. Ryanair on Tuesday urged pilots to show up to work, arguing that “since we have already offered local contracts and improved pay there is no justification for further disruption”.

Last month, Ryanair pilots in several European countries staged a strike that forced the budget carrier to cancel 400 flights.

Ryanair, today (11 Sept) condemned the surprise and unnecessary threatened pilot strike in Germany on Wed, 12 Sept



September 11, 2018

Ryanair said it would cancel 150 of 400 flights to and from Germany on Wednesday and that customers whose flights were cancelled would receive an email notification.

It is offering passengers a free move to flights between Thursday and Sunday.

The airline criticised the short-notice walkout, saying it “can only damage Ryanair’s business and some of its bases in Germany, and may lead to aircraft and job cuts in the German market this winter”.

