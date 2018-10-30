Russia’s only aircraft carrier damaged in crane accident at dock

Russia’s only aircraft carrier has been damaged in a dock accident that left one person missing and four injured, officials said.

A floating dock sank in Murmansk, dropping a crane on the deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the United Shipbuilding Corporation said.

The corporation’s chief, Alexei Rakhmanov, said the 70-ton crane left a hole of 215 square feet, but added that it did not damage any of the ship’s vital systems.

The accident happened as the ship was leaving the dock following repairs. Mr Rakhmanov said it may have been caused by a sharp power surge that led to the pumps’ failure.

He said the accident would not lead to a significant extension to the carrier’s refurbishment. Following the repairs, the carrier is to be fitted with modern control systems and new weapons.

Mr Rakhmanov acknowledged, however, that the loss of the huge, 80,000-ton dock would disrupt the planned modernisation of other Russian navy ships. The dock is the only structure Russia has of that capacity.

Press Association