Russia’s ‘incomprehensible’ arrest of Alexei Navalny sparks anger in West

Alexei Navalny, centre, and his wife Yulia travel in an airport bus (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release, with Germany’s foreign minister calling it “incomprehensible”.

Mr Navalny was detained at passport control at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after flying in Sunday evening from Berlin, where he was treated following the poisoning in August that he blames on the Kremlin.

Mr Navalny’s arrest adds another layer of tension to relations between Moscow and the West that have long been strained and were worsened by his poisoning.

Expand Close Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (Mstyslav Chernov/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

German foreign minister Heiko Maas noted that Mr Navalny had returned of his own volition and said “it is completely incomprehensible that he was detained by Russian authorities immediately after his arrival”.

“Russia is bound by its own constitution and by international commitments to the principle of the rule of law and the protection of civil rights,” Mr Maas added.

“These principles must of course also be applied to Alexei Navalny.

“He should be released immediately.”

I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny by the Russian authorities. They must immediately release him and ensure his safety.



Detention of political opponents is against Russiaâs international commitments. pic.twitter.com/RRATmAHVvn — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 18, 2021

The politician’s allies said on Monday he was being held at a police precinct outside Moscow and has been refused access to his lawyer.

According to Mr Navalny’s lawyers, in an unexpected turn of events, a court hearing into whether Mr Navalny should remain in custody started on Monday at the precinct itself, and they were notified minutes before.

“It is impossible what is happening over here,” Mr Navalny said in video from the improvised court room, posted on his page in the messaging app Telegram.

“It is lawlessness of the highest degree.”

Calls for Mr Navalny’s immediate release have also come from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and top officials of other EU nations.

Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable. The Kremlinâs attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard. — Jake Sullivan (@jakejsullivan) January 17, 2021

US President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national security adviser called on Russian authorities to free Mr Navalny.

“Mr Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable,” Jake Sullivan tweeted.

Deeply troubled by Russia's decision to arrest Aleksey Navalny. Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor see the need to commit violence against or wrongfully detain, political opponents. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 18, 2021

The outgoing US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said the US “strongly condemns” the decision to arrest Mr Navalny, which he called “the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities”.

Mr Navalny’s detention was widely expected because Russia’s prisons service said he had violated parole terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 embezzlement conviction.

The prisons service said it would seek to have Mr Navalny serve his 3 1/2-year sentence behind bars.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday the stream of reactions to Mr Navalny’s arrest by Western officials reflects an attempt “to divert attention from the crisis of the Western model of development”.

“Navalny’s case has received a foreign policy dimension artificially and without any foundation,” Mr Lavrov said, arguing that his detention was a prerogative of Russian law enforcement agencies that explained their action.

“It’s a matter of observing the law,” he added.

Mr Navalny, 44, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent and determined foe, brushed off concerns about arrest as he boarded his flight in Berlin on Sunday.

“It’s impossible. I’m an innocent man,” he said.

Mr Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20.

Expand Close Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev/AP)

He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities insisted that the doctors who treated Mr Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no traces of poison.

Russia refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that Mr Navalny was poisoned, and officials have challenged Germany to provide proof of the poisoning.

Last month, Mr Navalny released the recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he alleged was a member of a group of officers of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, who purportedly poisoned him in August and then tried to cover it up.

The FSB dismissed the recording as fake.

Mr Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for a decade, unusually durable in an opposition movement often demoralised by repression.

PA Media