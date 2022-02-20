Russia’s accusations of genocide in Ukraine ramp up fears of invasion

Demonstrators display signs during a protest under the slogan 'Stand With Ukraine', against a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany February 19, 2022. Picture by Christian Mang/Reuters

It was during an otherwise civil exchange with German chancellor Olaf Scholz this week that Vladimir Putin dropped the g-word.

“If I may: in our view, what is happening in the Donbas today is genocide,” he told reporters at a joint press conference, referring to east Ukraine’s separatist-controlled region.

It was an off-the-cuff remark, meant as a rebuke to Mr Scholz after he defended Nato’s involvement in the Balkans conflict in the 1990s by saying it prevented genocide there. The German chancellor later dismissed it as “wrong”.

But among Russia-watchers, it instantly raised fears that after months of official silence, Moscow was now formally laying the groundwork for justifying a potential invasion of Ukraine to both the Russian public and the international community.

From media figures to top diplomats, this last week has seen a number of prominent Russians invoke the baseless idea that the Ukrainian government is perpetrating a “genocide” against the hundreds and thousands of ethnic Russians living in its east.

“People are dying there every day; thousands of children have lost legs or arms; thousands of children were buried in tiny coffins,” Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia’s major propaganda outlet RT, said in a tearful speech about eastern Ukraine on a prime-time TV show last Sunday.

“Russia has no choice but to stop this war. What are we supposed to wait for? Until there are concentration camps and (Ukraine) will be gassing their population? This is what’s going to happen. It’s going to get worse.”

On Wednesday, Russia’s Investigative Committee, typically for high-profile crimes, suddenly announced that it had opened a probe into alleged evidence of mass graves of “hundreds” of Russian-speaking civilians and indiscriminate shelling in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Alexander Bastrykin, the committee’s chief, insisted there was an “obvious intention to eliminate residents of the Donbas”.

Within 24 hours, Russia’s delegation to the UN had doubled down on the claims, filing a report that accused Ukraine of seeking the “genocide of the Russian-speaking population of the Donbas”.

The White House has tried to push back. Ned Price, the US State Department spokesman, said this week that there is “no basis of truth to any of these allegations”.

He warned: “These are false narratives that Russia is developing for use as a pretext for military action against Ukraine.”

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the US, was quick to push back. “I’m enraged and upset. How else can you call Ukraine shelling of residential areas by multiple rocket launchers?” he said on Friday.

Yesterday, the Russian foreign hit back against Mr Scholz’s “unacceptable” dismissal of its claims, saying: “This is not for German leaders to make a joke of genocide issues.”

The accusations of genocide — a potent weapon of political rhetoric in Russia that for many signifies the ultimate evil — first emerged back in 2004, during Ukraine’s pro-democracy Orange Revolution, and became commonplace during the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“The fact that the word genocide is getting normalised is quite telling,” said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow of the Carnegie Moscow Centre. “Any action against Ukraine will be better received if there is a proper explanation for ordinary Russians.”

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]