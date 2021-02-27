Russians lay flowers to mark opposition leader’s killing

A man walks to lay flowers near where Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down, in Moscow (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Thousands of people have streamed on to a Moscow bridge overlooking the Kremlin to lay flowers and mark the sixth anniversary of the killing of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov.

Nemtsov, 55, a former deputy prime minister, was shot to death as he walked along the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky bridge late at night on February 27, 2015.

Among those who attended the commemoration was Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Mr Navalny’s detention in January upon returning to Moscow from five months of recuperating in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning set off a wave of nationwide protests.

Nemtsov was one of Russia’s most energetic and charismatic opposition figures, and his death was a blow to political opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

An officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader was sentenced to 20 years for firing the shots that killed Nemtsov. Four other men were sentenced to 11 to 19 years for involvement.

