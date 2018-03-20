News World News

Tuesday 20 March 2018

Russian spy agency can demand access to Telegram app’s user data, court rules

Authorities said the app has been used by violent extremists.

Telegram argued that the FSB violated consumer rights when it demanded that social networks provide authorities with encryption keys and chat histories (Yui Mok/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Russia’s top court has ruled that the Telegram messaging app can be forced to provide user data to security services.

The Supreme Court threw out an appeal by Telegram protesting against demands from the Federal Security Service intelligence agency (FSB) to provide access to user data.

Telegram argued that the FSB violated consumer rights when it demanded that social networks provide authorities with encryption keys and chat histories.

Following the court ruling, Russia’s communications regulator ordered Telegram to provide the encryption keys within 15 days.

Telegram could eventually be blocked in Russia if it does not comply.

Telegram lawyer Ramil Akhmetgaliev was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the company considers it essential to “keep users’ communications secret”.

