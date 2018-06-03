News World News

Sunday 3 June 2018

Russian space capsule lands in Kazakhstan

Aboard were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan’s Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai comes out of the capsule (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai comes out of the capsule (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

The capsule landed at 6:39pm local time on Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.

On board were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan’s Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.

The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three – Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev.

ipanews_7af6ecbb-4413-4c86-8f93-73111e16b850_embedded236818000
US astronaut Scott Tingle speaks on the phone to relatives shortly after the landing (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Another three astronauts are to be launched to the station on Wednesday.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News