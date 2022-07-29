| 16.7°C Dublin

Russian separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Ukrainian troops taken prisoner after the Azovstal siege were killed after shelling at a prison in the town of Olenivka, officials said.

The Azovstal steelworks (AP) Expand

Close

The Azovstal steelworks (AP)

The Azovstal steelworks (AP)

The Azovstal steelworks (AP)

By AP Reporters

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the fighting for Mariupol have been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured on Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka.

The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.

There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities to the report.

The Azov Regiment and other Ukrainian units defended the steel mill for nearly three months, clinging to its underground maze of tunnels.

They surrendered in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers were then taken to prisons in Russian-controlled areas such as the Donetsk region, a breakaway area in eastern Ukraine which is run by Russia-backed separatist authorities.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy