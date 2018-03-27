Russian protesters demand probe into shopping centre fire which killed 64

The protesters are disputing the official death toll, claiming the authorities are hiding the real scale of the disaster.

Vladimir Putin visits a memorial for the victims of the fire (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)

The blaze engulfed the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday, the first weekend of the school holidays, trapping dozens of parents and children. Eyewitnesses reported that fire alarms were silent and many doors were locked.

President Vladimir Putin has flown to Kemerovo but has not spoken to the protesters yet.