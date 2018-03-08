Russian presidential candidate pickets parliament in harassment protest

The allegations against Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma’s foreign affairs committee, include sexual groping and making demeaning comments.

Parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has dismissed the complaints, saying journalists who feel unsafe covering the Duma should get other jobs.

Ksenia Sobchak is standing as a Russian presidential candidate (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Ms Sobchak held her demonstration on Thursday, International Women’s Day, which is observed as a public holiday in Russia.