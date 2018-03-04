Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak ‘doused with water and assaulted’

The incident came several days after Ms Sobchak threw water on nationalist presidential candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky during a televised debate.

According to a statement on Ms Sobchak’s campaign website, the man who threw water on her at the entrance of a Moscow hotel said “This is for Zhirinovsky.” The statement said the man was detained by police and identified him as a staff member of the Moscow city council.

Ms Sobchak, who rose to fame hosting a TV reality show, casts herself as the candidate for Russians fed up with current politics but has largely avoided personal criticism of President Vladimir Putin.