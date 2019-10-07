Russian President Vladimir Putin spends birthday weekend in Siberian mountains

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent the weekend in southern Siberia's mountains ahead of his birthday.

Photos and video released by the Kremlin, Mr Putin's official residence, show the Russian president walking in forested mountains in the Tuva region that borders Mongolia.

Mr Putin turned 67 on Monday.

Russia's nature-loving action man president has visited the area several times over the past few years, walking up the mountains, fishing and swimming in the area's pristine rivers and lakes.

The video broadcast by Russian television showed Mr Putin walking up the slope and pausing to look at the Yenisei River below and the surrounding mountains.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who is from the region, accompanied Mr Putin on the trip.

PA Media