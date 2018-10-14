News World News

Sunday 14 October 2018

Russian opposition leader Navalny free after 50 days in jail

Both protests were against a Russian government plan to raise the eligibility age for state pensions, which has since been signed into law.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from jail after serving 50 days on two consecutive sentences for organising unsanctioned protests.

Mr Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent rival, had been sentenced to 30 days for organising a protest in August, but upon release was immediately arrested and then sentenced to another 20 days for organising a protest that took place while he was in jail.

After his release early on Sunday, Mr Navalny told reporters “I think over the 50 days which I spent here, we saw a lot of evidence that this regime has absolutely deteriorated: from failures in foreign intelligence to failures in space industry.”

