Russian opposition leader Navalny detained amid Putin protests

Thousands of demonstrators denouncing Mr Putin’s upcoming inauguration into a fourth term gathered on Saturday in the capital’s Pushkin Square.

Video showed police carrying a struggling Mr Navalny, who is Mr Putin’s most prominent foe, out of the square, carrying him by the legs and arms.

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated on Monday for a six-year term (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Police in riot gear waded into the crowd on Pushkin Square and were seen grabbing some demonstrators and leading them away. A helicopter hovered overhead to monitor the crowd.