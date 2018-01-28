Russian opposition leader Navalny arrested

He has called on supporters to continue the demonstrations despite his arrest Sunday.

He said on Twitter: “They have detained me. This doesn’t mean anything … you didn’t come out for me, but for your future.”

Задержание одного человека теряет малейший смысл, если нас много. Кто-нибудь, придите и замените меня pic.twitter.com/TODVdF5lEm — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 28, 2018

Protests ranging from a few dozen to several hundred people were reported throughout the country.