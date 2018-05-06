Russian opposition leader faces charges over Putin protests

Alexei Navalny said on Twitter he had been released after he was arrested in Moscow’s Pushkin Square on Saturday.

Russian police push back protesters in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

He said he faces charges of organising an unauthorised meeting and of resisting police. Each of those charges can carry a jail sentence of 15 days.

OND-Info, an organisation that monitors Russian political arrests, said at least 1,575 people were arrested in demonstrations in 26 cities across Russia protesting against Mr Putin’s upcoming inauguration for a new term. It was not clear on Sunday how many remained in custody.