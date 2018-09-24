Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained moments after release

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained just after being released from jail.

Navalny’s 30 days in jail for staging an unsanctioned protest ran out early on Monday.

A police officer approached him and took him away just as he came out of a detention centre in Moscow to be greeted by supporters and the media.

Navalny has been the driving force behind a recent series of anti-government rallies.

His detention comes amid a wave of popular discontent against a hike in the retirement age, an issue that angered Russians across the political spectrum.

Press Association