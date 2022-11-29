| 8.6°C Dublin

Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin goes on trial over Ukraine war criticism

He is one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid a crackdown on dissent.

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent was arrested in June in a Moscow park and later was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Expand

Close

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent was arrested in June in a Moscow park and later was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent was arrested in June in a Moscow park and later was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent was arrested in June in a Moscow park and later was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

By Associated Press Reporters

A court in Moscow has opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine.

Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July.

He was charged with spreading false information about the military — a new offence added to the country’s criminal law after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

Mr Yashin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Ilya Yashin in court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP) Expand

Close

Ilya Yashin in court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Ilya Yashin in court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Ilya Yashin in court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The charges relate to a YouTube livestream video in which he talked about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.

Speaking on Tuesday during his trial at Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court, Mr Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution”.

He noted that in the video he cited Russian official sources along with Ukrainian statements to give his audience an objective view.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy