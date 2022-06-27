Russian missiles strike Kyiv ‘as signal’ to leaders of G7

Rescue workers are elevated by a crane at an apartment building destroyed in a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia fired missiles at Ukraine yesterday as Western long-distance rockets went into action on the frontline and G7 leaders met in Germany.

The missiles hit a railway bridge across the Dnieper River that Ukraine uses to send weapons to Donbas, as well as army training centres around the country, and destroyed an apartment block in central Kyiv for the first time since April.

A seven-year-old girl was pulled, injured but alive, from the rubble of the apartments. Ukrainian officials said that five more people had been injured and one person killed in the attack.

“This Ukrainian kid was sleeping peacefully in Kyiv until a Russian cruise missile blasted her home,” said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister.

Vladimir Putin has previously aimed missiles at Ukraine when world leaders have visited Kyiv or pledged to bolster weapons shipments and he promised that he would strike “new targets” earlier this month when the US and Britain agreed to arm the Ukrainian military with long-range missile systems.

Ukraine has been begging for more artillery pieces in Donbas where it is outgunned by around 10 to one and is slowly losing territory. On Saturday Russian forces finally took full control of Severodonetsk, a strategically important town that has been fought over for more than a month.

The missiles hit Ukraine at dawn, a few hours before leaders of the G7 member states were due to meet in Bavaria, southern Germany.

“It’s difficult to see this morning’s missile attack against residential areas of Kyiv, Ukraine, as anything but a deliberate Russian escalation and a signal to the G7 meeting in Elmau today,” said Carl Bildt, the European Council’s co-chair on foreign affairs.

In central Kyiv, people living near the attack site said that they woke as four rockets slammed into the Artem industrial complex and an adjacent block of flats. A kindergarten and a children’s playground were also destroyed.

“I heard four explosions, the first not too loud, the last three very loud, rattling the windows,” said construction worker Oleg Bobkov (38), who was in a nearby apartment block.

Over the past couple of months, hundreds of thousands of people have returned to Kyiv after fleeing the initial Russian invasion. Despite the damage to some apartment blocks and the daily funerals for killed soldiers, the war, with its focus hundreds of miles away in Donbas, has begun to feel distant.

Touring the missile strike site, Kyiv’s mayor, the ex-boxer Vitali Klitschko, accused Mr Putin of committing genocide. “Vladimir Putin finds any reason to attack Kyiv,” he said. “Why does he want to kill civilians? It is genocide.”

At least one person was also killed in the attack on a railway bridge in the Cherkasy region, central Ukraine, that had been used to send equipment east to Donbas. Ukrainian military training centres in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv were also hit.

The Russian ministry of defence said it had used high-precision missiles to hit military targets.

It also released a video of Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, on Saturday making his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war.

It showed Mr Shoigu disembarking from a helicopter, pouring over maps with his generals and handing medals to Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minster Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that a peace deal with Russia would cause “enduring instability” and give Vladimir Putin licence to manipulate the world.

The two leaders met at the G7 summit in Germany yesterday, after criticism of the French president and his perceived desire to bring an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokesman said the two leaders had agreed that more support for the country was needed, but that Mr Johnson warned Mr Macron away from a negotiated settlement.

Britain believes that any deal struck now would involve Ukraine ceding territory to Mr Putin.



Mr Johnson’s spokesman later added that his concern about support for a peace plan was largely directed at “the commentariat” rather than world leaders, but refused to say whether there was agreement between him and Mr Macron on that point.

Mr Macron has previously been accused of offering too little military and economic support and for maintaining an open dialogue with Mr Putin during the conflict.

The Elysee has denied that France is hoping to scale down support for Ukraine or negotiate a deal with Russia.

Mr Johnson yesterday heaped praise on Germany but was silent on France, as he warned of “fatigue in populations and politicians”.

Asked what he thought of the French and German responses to the war in recent weeks, Mr Johnson gave effusive support of Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]