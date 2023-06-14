Russian missile attack on Odesa kills at least three civilians - Ukraine's military
Lidia Kelly
Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and wounding 13, Ukraine's military said early on Wednesday.
