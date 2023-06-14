Russian missile attack on Odesa kills at least three civilians - Ukraine's military

Ukrainian service members fire a Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk. Photo: Reuters/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Lidia Kelly

Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and wounding 13, Ukraine's military said early on Wednesday.

