Russian military missile downed flight MH17, say investigators

Wilbert Paulissen, of the Dutch National Police, said the missile was from the Russian military’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk.

Mr Paulissen was speaking at a presentation of interim results of the long-running investigation into the downing of flight MH17.

The passenger jet was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine on July 17 2014.