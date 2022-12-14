Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital

A man looks at St Michael Cathedral, standing near a monument to Princess Olga covered with sand bags to protect it from the Russian shelling (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Russian drone strikes have damaged five buildings in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv – though air defences thwarted many more, authorities said.

No casualties have been reported.

The attacks underline how Ukraine’s biggest city remains vulnerable to the regular Russian attacks which have devastated infrastructure and other population centres, mostly in the country’s east and south in recent weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a brief video statement, said the “terrorists” fired 13 Iranian-made drones and all were intercepted.

Such drones have been part of Russia’s firepower along with mortar, artillery and rocket strikes across Ukraine in recent weeks.

Expand Close A father with his children in front of a bombed building being dismantled in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A father with his children in front of a bombed building being dismantled in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, wrote on Telegram that the strikes came in two waves, and shrapnel from the intercepted drones damaged one administrative building, while four residential buildings sustained minor damage.

The capital remained largely calm after the attack, which occurred at around dawn and before the start of the business day, and the destruction appeared limited compared to fallout from other Russian strikes that have taken lives and upended livelihoods across the country in recent weeks.

As the workday began in Kyiv, authorities sounded the all-clear on an air raid alert system.

The strike left a gaping hole in the roof of a three-storey administrative building in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district, and the blast blew out windows in parked cars and in a neighbouring building.

In a sign of Ukrainians’ reactivity and resilience to hundreds of such strikes in recent months, clean-up crews were on site quickly to shovel away the rubble and roll out plastic sheeting to cover blown-out windows to cope with freezing temperatures in the snow-covered capital.

One man, unfazed, pushed his son on a swing set on a nearby playground as the crews did their work.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The attack underscored the continued vulnerability of the capital, which has largely been spared of damage in the latest phases of Russia’s nearly 10-month onslaught in Ukraine.

Ukraine in recent weeks has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

During the latest round of Russian military volleys on December 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defence systems, including nine out of 10 targeting the capital and its region, Ukrainian officials have said.

US officials said on Tuesday the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Mr Zelensky pressed western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks in the war between the countries that erupted with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

US officials also said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.