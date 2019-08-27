News World News

Tuesday 27 August 2019

Russian capsule carrying robot docks at space station

Fedor will perform two weeks of tests aboard the space station.

The Fedor robot before being loaded into a Soyuz capsule (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)
The Fedor robot before being loaded into a Soyuz capsule (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A Russian space capsule carrying a humanoid robot has successfully docked at the International Space Station after a failed attempt last week.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said that the capsule carrying the robot and other cargo docked at the orbiting lab early morning Moscow time.

The robot, called Fedor, sent out a tweet upon arriving, saying: “Sorry about the delay. Got stuck in traffic. Ready to work now.”

The capsule was launched on Thursday as part of tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the workhorse Soyuz-FG next year, but failed to dock.

Now it has safely arrived, Fedor will perform two weeks of tests aboard the space station.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News