Thursday 22 February 2018

Russian arrested over Euro 2016 attack on British football fan

Police said the unnamed suspect, who was sought with an international arrest warrant, "appears to belong to the Russian hooligan scene".

Violence broke out between Russian and English supporters in Marseille (Niall Carson/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

German police have arrested a Russian suspected of seriously injuring a British football fan during the Euro 2016 championships in France two years ago.

Federal police say the 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday at Munich airport during a stopover from Moscow to Bilbao, Spain.

Police said the unnamed suspect, who was sought with an international arrest warrant, "appears to belong to the Russian hooligan scene".

French prosecutors accuse the man of being among a group of Russians who attacked a 51-year-old Briton, who suffered fractures and injuries to the brain and lung.

The incident happened around the time Russia and England faced each other in Marseille during the group phase of the tournament.

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison for attempted homicide and serious bodily harm.

Press Association

