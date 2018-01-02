Russian army demonstrates latest weapon - cuddly puppies

After a year of showing off its military might in Syria, the Defence Ministry has taken a softer approach. The one-minute video shows dozens of puppies sharing food and cuddling each other, while older dogs are shown playing with unidentified officers.

More than 3,000 dogs are employed in the Russian armed forces.

Animals from the 470th Dog Breeding Centre outside Moscow are among the most decorated in Russia. The unit won an international competition last summer against the canine forces of Belarus, Egypt, Iran and Uzbekistan.