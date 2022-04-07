| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Russia using mobile crematoriums to cover war crimes, claims Mariupol mayor

:: Vladimir Putin’s forces ‘now burning the bodies of civilians’

A woman before and after she was removed by rescuers from debris following a military strike on the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

A woman before and after she was removed by rescuers from debris following a military strike on the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Photo: Reuters

A woman before and after she was removed by rescuers from debris following a military strike on the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Photo: Reuters

A woman before and after she was removed by rescuers from debris following a military strike on the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Photo: Reuters

James Kilner and Roland Oliphant

Russian forces are hiding their war crimes in Mariupol by burning the bodies of murdered civilians in mobile crematoriums, the city’s mayor has said.

Vadym Boychenko accused enemy forces of turning the once-bustling city of 500,000 people into a “death camp” by recruiting pro-Russian collaborators and separatist fighters from the breakaway ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ to collect and dispose of bodies.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy