Russian President Vladimir Putin is to shortly make a televised address officially recognising the independence of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine, he told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening.

The Kremlin later confirmed the news that Mr Putin would formally sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions as independent from Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called an emergency national security meeting to address recent developments linked to the crisis in Ukraine, following his phone call with Putin.

The European Union will ask member states to decide over sanctions on Russia if and when Moscow recognise the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said.

"If there is annexation there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide," he told reporters after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.

Read More

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned remarks by President Vladimir Putin that Russia could recognise two Kremlin-backed breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent.

Scholz's office said in a statement the German chancellor also told Putin during a phone call that any such move would amount to a "one-sided breach" of the Minsk agreements designed to end a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Scholz also urged Putin to pull Russian troops from Ukraine's border and deescalate the situation in eastern Ukraine. His office said he would consult with Ukrainian and French leaders about the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, three people were killed in shelling in Ukraine - one civilian and two Ukrainian soldiers, with four more soldiers injured in the attack.

More to follow