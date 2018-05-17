Russia to press ahead with military modernisation, says Putin

Speaking on Thursday at a meeting with the top military brass in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Mr Putin said the Russian air force would receive 160 new aircraft this year and the army will get 500 new armoured vehicles and artillery systems.

Mr Putin warned military industry leaders that they bear personal responsibility for meeting the new weapons procurement targets.

He added the navy would commission 10 warships.

The meeting was the latest in a series of conferences on military issues Mr Putin chaired this week at his Black Sea retreat.

The Kremlin has conducted a sweeping military modernisation programme amid tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine, Syria and other disputes.