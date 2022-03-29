Russia to ‘drastically scale down’ Kyiv assault, as neutral status offered at peace talks

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich listens as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) addresses Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before their face-to-face talks in Istanbul, Turkey today (Turkish Presidency via Reuters TV/Handout)

Rescuers work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Rivne region (Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia has announced it is to drastically scale down its military operation near Kyiv and Chernihiv after peace talks in Istanbul appeared to make some progress.

The Russian defence ministry promised to reduce its activity near the Ukrainian capital in order to create the conditions for further dialogue.

Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have concluded for the day with Kyiv putting forward a new security guarantee proposal that could lead to the country accepting neutral status in return for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Russia’s military has said it will “fundamentally cut back” operations near the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv “to increase trust” in talks between the two countries.

It follows fresh peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Istanbul on Tuesday aimed at securing an end to fighting on the ground.

Read More

The move appears to be the first major concession the Russians have made since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Speaking afterwards, an official on the Ukrainian side said the new security system could have Turkey, Canada, Poland and Israel among its guarantors.

The move would need to go to a referendum in Ukraine, but could see a ban on foreign military bases in the country, the diplomat said. It would result in neutral status for Ukraine, a demand of Russia.

More to follow…

Face-to-face talks

Earlier, Ukraine said it is ready to declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia, including keeping the country nuclear-free if Moscow withdraws its troops, as both sides prepared to begin direct talks in Turkey on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his side was prepared to offer guarantees to Russia and was looking for peace “without delay”.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, the non-nuclear status of our state — we’re ready to do that. That’s the most important point... they started the war because of it,” he said in an interview with Russian journalists.

The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before, but rarely so forcefully, and the latest remarks could provide fresh momentum for Tuesday’s talks.

Ukraine’s priorities would be, he said, “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Zelensky said one possible compromise could see Russia pull back its troops to areas where they had been before the invasion started on 24 February.

“I realise that it’s impossible to force Russia to fully leave the territory. It could lead to World War Three. I understand completely. I’m fully aware of it,” he said. “That is why I’m saying, yes, this is a compromise: Go back to where it all started and then we’ll try to resolve the issue of Donbas, the complex issue of Donbas.”

He added: “That’s why I’m saying this is a compromise. Go back to where this all started and then we’ll try to solve the difficult Donbas issue,” said Mr Zelensky.

“So we meet, we make a deal, and that’s enough — we sign a deal, stamp it, or sign it in blood. That’s enough to start the troop withdrawal process. The troops must be withdrawn, everyone signs the guarantees, and that’s it,” he said.

President Zelensky also called on Vladimir Putin to be directly involved in the talks and meet him face-to-face.

“We must come to an agreement with the president of the Russian Federation, and in order to reach an agreement, he needs to get out of there on his own feet.. and come to meet me.”

His advisor, Alexander Rodnyansky, told the BBC that Ukraine was, however, unwilling to give up territory.

“If you ask the people who live in these areas, they wouldn’t want to live in Russia,” said Mr Rodnyansky. “How can we leave them? Let alone the whole idea of slicing up our country.”

Russia’s foreign minister said that the talks could only begin after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated. Sergei Lavrov said that “the meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues”.

Speaking in an interview with Serbian media, Lavrov alleged that Ukraine only want to “imitate talks” while Russia needs specific results that would be secured by the countries’ leaders.

The war is well into its fifth week and has so far caused the deaths of thousands, forced some 10 million people from their homes, many fleeing Ukraine altogether.

On the ground on Monday, the situation continued to deteriorate in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Officials said up to 200,000 people were still trapped in the city which has been obliterated after weeks of shooting and shelling by Russian forces.

Supplies were increasingly scarce, said one resident who had fled. Alina Beskrovna, who made it across the border to Poland, said desperate people were melting snow for water and cooking on open fires “under shelling and bombs just because if you don’t, you will have nothing to eat”.

“There is no medicine. A lot of people are just, I think, starving to death in their apartments right now with no help,” she said. “It’s a mass murder that’s happening at the hands of the Russians.”

Ukraine estimated on Monday that the war had cost the country more than £430 billion in terms of destroyed infrastructure.

On the ground, Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken the town of Irpin, close to Kyiv, though there was no independent confirmation.