A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk. Photo: Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko

Russia is to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation of Russia’s broader row with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has told Poland's PGNiG it will halt gas supplies from tomorrow morning, the Polish state-controlled oil and gas company said in a statement.

The Bulgarian Energy Ministry has also confirmed that gas deliveries will be suspended from tomorrow.

Poland and Bulgaria will be the first countries to have gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. The move to cut off supplies follows sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to implement a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles.

He had threatened to cut gas supplies in case the demands would not be fully met.

Poland, a staunch political opponent of Moscow, has a gas deal with Russia which expires at the end of this year. It has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.

Poland also did not extend its gas transit deal with Gazprom in 2020. Since then, the Russian gas provider had to take part in auctions for pipeline capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland.

Poland's gas supply contract with Gazprom is for 10.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year, and covers about 50pc of national consumption.

Earlier, data from the EU network of gas transmission operators showed physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe route had halted, but they resumed later today.

Poland's energy supplies are secure, Poland's climate ministry said today, adding that there was no need to draw from gas reserves and that gas to consumers would not be cut.

The country can source gas via two links with Germany including a reverse flow on the Yamal pipeline, a link with Lithuania with an annual capacity of 2.5 bcm that will open on May 1 and via an interconnector with the Czech Republic for up to 1.5 bcm.

Another 5-6 bcm could be shipped via a link with Slovakia to be opened later this year.

In addition, PGNiG can import up to 6 bcm per year via the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea, and it produces more than 3 bcm of gas per year locally in Poland. In October, a pipeline allowing up to 10 bcm of gas per year to flow between Poland and Norway, will be opened.

Gazprom said that Poland would need to begin making payments under a new scheme as of Tuesday. It did not elaborate and did not comment on PGNiG's statement about the possible gas supply stoppage.

Only a few Russian gas buyers, such as Hungary and Uniper, Germany's main importer of Russian gas, have said it would be possible to pay for future supplies under the scheme announced by Moscow without breaching EU sanctions.

The Kremlin said Gazprom was implementing the presidential decree on enforcing payment for gas supplies in roubles.

PGNiG said it would take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal contract and that any halt of supplies was a breach of that contract.

It added it has the right to pursue damages over breach of contract.

Earlier today, Poland announced a list of 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, that would be subject to sanctions under a law passed earlier this month allowing their assets to be frozen. The law is separate from sanctions imposed jointly by EU countries.