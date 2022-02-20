Russia tests the limits

A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in Russia. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/via Reuters.

Vladimir Putin oversaw major air, sea and land-based nuclear missile drills yesterday as escalating shelling in eastern Ukraine fuelled fears that he is on the cusp of launching a full-scale invasion of the country.

In the biggest show of military might during the conflict so far, Russian television showed Mr Putin watching nuclear submarines, jet-powered bombers and land-based forces firing intercontinental ballistic missiles in an apparent signal to Nato not to oppose an apparently imminent assault.

It came as a third day of shelling in eastern Ukraine killed two Ukrainian soldiers and pro-Russian separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilisation in apparent preparation for a major conflict.

Russia’s FSB security service said at least two shells fired from across the border had landed and exploded in the Rostov region, raising suspicions of a “false flag” attack designed to justify invasion.

Volodymr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, dismissed the claim as “lies” and warned Western leaders his country was facing a crisis “not about war in Ukraine, it is about war in Europe”

“What was shown yesterday in the temporarily occupied territories, some shells allegedly flying from our side, some flying all the way to Rostov, these are pure lies,” he

said at the Munich Security Conference.

“They are blowing up something on their side.

"I do not know what the Russian president wants. For this reason, I propose that we meet.

Joe Biden, the US president, said on Friday he was “convinced” Mr Putin had made a decision to invade, and that an attack including an assault on the capital Kyiv would commence in the coming days.

Russia has denied planning to attack Ukraine, and has claimed that tens of thousands of troops deployed to neighbouring Belarus which Western governments believe will strike Kyiv are there only as part of war games that are due to end today.

But Alexander Volfovich, the secretary of Belarus’ security council, suggested the Russian troops could remain indefinitely, saying a final decision would be made by “the commanders in chief,” meaning Mr Putin and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Lukashenko joined Mr Putin in the Kremlin’s situation room to watch the nuclear drills yesterday, which also involved test-firing conventional Iskander-M and Kalibr cruise missiles that are likely to be used in the event of a Russian assault on Ukraine.

“All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives,” the Kremlin said.

Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman, said: “Such test launches, of course, are impossible without the head of state.

"You know about the famous black suitcase and the red button,” he added.

Ukraine says Russia has amassed around 149,000 troops on its borders. The United States has said the number may be closer to 190,000.

A Ukrainian source with access to intelligence briefings said the events of the past two days made a new war in the Donbas “almost inevitable” but said a full scale invasion defied the capabilities of Russia’s current build up and that an attack on Kyiv would be “madness.”

“The today’s shelling has a simple logic: the moment we fire in response he will use it as a pretext,” the source said.

“Objectively, [a larger invasion] does not make sense,” he said. “But it is possible Biden has more information than me, and I cannot exclude that Putin has completely lost his mind. We are now in a period when anything can happen.”

Ukraine’s defence ministry said its positions were shelled 70 times throughout the day, killing two soldiers. It said troops had summoned OSCE observers to document the attack and asked for a ceasefire rather than open fire in response.

A delegation of Ukrainian MPs including the interior minister Denys Monastyrskiy came under fire in the afternoon as they visited Ukrainian troops and civilians near the frontline on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner groups had arrived in separatist-held areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to prepare staged “terrorist attacks” in order to justify war.

Earlier in the day separatist authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk peoples’ republics declared “full mobilisation” calling up men of fighting age.

A day earlier they announced a mass evacuation of women and children to Russia because of what they said was an imminent Ukrainian offensive.

It was not immediately clear how many people responded to the evacuation order.

One resident of Donetsk, who said he intended to stay with his family in the city, said that shelling could be heard from the city centre but that few people were seriously alarmed.

“Yes people are a little worried, but they are used to it, everyone remembers 2014 and 2015. Life is going on as normal,” he said.

The head of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russian-led military alliance of former Soviet states, hinted one course of action would be for “peace keepers” to be deployed.

“Hypothetically you can imagine it (such a deployment) if there were goodwill from Ukraine — it is after all their territory — if there was a UN Security Council mandate, and if it was needed and such a decision was supported by all our governments,” Stanislav Zas, a Belarusian lieutenant-general who acts as CSTO secretary told Reuters.

The CSTO mounted its first ever “peacekeeping” mission last month when it sent troops to help Kazakh authorities quell a nation-wide uprising.

Germany and France on Saturday followed Britain and the United States in calling on its citizens inside Ukraine to leave immediately.

Lufthansa said it was suspending all fights to Kyiv and Odessa from tomorrow until the end of February “due to the current situation.”

It said flights to the western city of Lviv, where a number of foreign embassies have relocated from Kyiv, will continue for the time being.

The Karelia, a nuclear submarine of Russia’s Arctic-Ocean based northern fleet, launched a Sineva ICBM at a target in the Kura testing ground on the Pacific coast.

A land-based unit in the Arkhangelsk region, also in the European Arctic, fired a Yars ICBM at a target in Kamchatka, also in the Pacific.

The Yars can mount multiple nuclear warheads including the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, lauded for its ability to follow a trajectory outside the earth’s atmosphere for the majority of flight.

Russia’s ministry of defence also released footage of several advanced missiles Mr Putin’s government has made a point of developing in a new arms race with the West.

Footage included a MiG-31K interceptor launching a Kinzhal hypersonic missile at a mock-concrete building, destroying the target.

Meanwhile, ships from the northern and Black Sea fleets also fired Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles, both relatively recent additions to Russia’s armoury that can target ships or land targets and may be used in a war on Ukraine.

Perhaps most significantly, an army unit launched an Iskander tactical cruise missile at a firing range in Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea.

The Iskander, which has a range of 500km and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads, is the Russian army’s main short range missile.

It is believed to have been deployed in large numbers near Ukraine, including into Belarus, as part of Russia’s military build up and is likely to be used extensively in the event of an invasion.

Russia tests its nuclear forces annually in drills that usually come at the end of the military training calendar in autumn.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, announced in December that drills would be held in early 2022.

The timing, which coincides with the peak of Russia’s months-long build up of conventional forces on the Ukrainian border, will be widely interpreted in the West as a deliberate warning to Nato not to intervene if an invasion goes ahead.

