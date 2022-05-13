Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

A truck transports a platform with a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Thursday May 12 2022 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia lost significant numbers of troops and important equipment when Ukrainian forces thwarted their attempt to cross a river in the east, British officials have said.

It is another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict, in proceedings that will be closely watched by international observers eager to ensure atrocities are fairly prosecuted.

A Russian soldier stands accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war.

The trial gets underway as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas makes faltering progress.

Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released photos of what it said is a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over the Siversky Donets River and several destroyed or damaged Russian military vehicles nearby.

Ukrainian news reports said troops thwarted Russian passage across the river earlier this week, leaving dozens of tanks or military vehicles damaged or forcing troops to abandon them.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday that Russia lost “significant” elements of at least one battalion tactical group — about 1,000 troops — as well as equipment used to quickly deploy a makeshift floating bridge while trying to cross the river.

“Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky manoeuvre and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine,” the MoD said in its daily intelligence update.

They have struggled to do so even after diverting troops from other parts of the country to the Donbas, the statement said.

Some analysts initially thought the campaign in the Donbas might offer Russian President Vladimir Putin an easier battleground, after his forces failed to overrun the capital Kyiv.

Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind glass during a court hearing in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Whatsapp Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind glass during a court hearing in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Instead, Russian and Ukrainian troops have fought village by village.

In that grinding fighting, the Ukrainian military chief for the eastern Luhansk region said on Friday that Russian forces opened fire 31 times on residential areas the day before, destroying dozens of homes, notably in Hirske and Popasnianska villages, and a bridge in Rubizhne.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed another success in the Black Sea, saying their forces took out another Russian ship, though there was no confirmation from Russia and no casualties were reported.

The Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship was badly damaged but not thought to have sunk when it was hit while trying to deliver an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island, said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

In April, the Ukrainian military sank the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

In March, it destroyed the landing ship Saratov.

Smoke rises near a facility in the Luhansk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Whatsapp Smoke rises near a facility in the Luhansk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Not only has Russia struggled to make progress on the battlefield but the invasion has also breathed new life into the western Nato alliance, which is poised to expand soon.

On Thursday, Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in the military defence pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.

Finland’s Parliament still has to weigh in but the announcement means it is all but certain to apply — and gain admission.

Sweden, likewise, is considering putting itself under Nato’s protection.

The Kremlin warned it may take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

The support of Nato countries to Ukraine has been key in its surprising success in stymieing Russia’s invasion.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/a1Pq87um5F



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UbKckAE2bE — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 13, 2022

Western nations have also imposed tough sanctions on Russia to punish it for the war — and outrage only grew after allegations of atrocities committed by Moscow’s troops began to emerge.

On February 28, four days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Sgt Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, was among a group of Russian troops that had been defeated by Ukrainian forces, according to the prosecutor general.

As the Russians fled, they headed to a village in the Sumy region, and Shyshimarin is accused of shooting a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head there.

The killing is just one of several thousand potential war crimes that Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating.

Many of the alleged atrocities came to light last month after Moscow’s forces ended their bid to capture Kyiv and withdrew, exposing mass graves and streets strewn with bodies in towns such as Bucha.

In a small Kyiv courtroom on Friday, scores of journalists, many with cameras, packed together to see the start of the proceedings.

The suspect, dressed in a blue and grey hoodie and grey sweatpants, sat in a small glass cage during the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Shyshimarin was asked a series of questions, including whether he understood his rights and whether he wanted a jury trial.

He declined the latter.

His lawyer Victor Ovsyanikov acknowledged that the case against him is strong, but said the final decision over what evidence will be allowed will be made by the court.

He did not indicate what defence he will offer.

Shyshimarin, a member of a tank unit captured by Ukrainian forces, admitted that he shot the civilian in a video posted by the Security Service of Ukraine, saying he was ordered to do so.

Men stand next to an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Whatsapp Men stand next to an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

As the war grinds on, teachers are trying to restore some sense of normalcy after the war shut Ukraine’s schools and devastated the lives of millions of children.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, classes are being taught in a subway station used as a bomb shelter that has become home for many families.

“It helps to support them mentally. Because now there is a war, and many lost their homes … some people’s parents are fighting now,” said teacher Valeriy Leiko.

In part thanks to the lessons, he said, “they feel that someone loves them”.

Primary school-age children joined Mr Leiko around a table for history and art lessons in the subway station, where children’s drawings now line the walls.

An older student, Anna Fedoryaka, monitored lectures on Ukrainian literature being given by Kharkiv professor Mykhailo Spodarets online from his basement.

The internet connection was a problem for some, Ms Fedoryaka said.

And, “it is hard to concentrate when you have to do your homework with explosions by your window”.