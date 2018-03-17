Russia summons British ambassador over spy poisoning dispute

Russia is expected to announce the expulsion of a number of British diplomats in a retaliatory measure.

Prime Minister Theresa May earlier ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

Latest news and information on the UK government's response to the Salisbury attack.



📝https://t.co/jvaEjf8Eg1 pic.twitter.com/Oz5Wapw1Qd — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 16, 2018

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow is expected at the Russian Foreign Ministry later on Saturday morning.