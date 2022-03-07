| 4.5°C Dublin

Russia snubs UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

The hearing at the International Court of Justice went ahead without the Russian delegation.

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin (Andriy Dubchak/AP) Expand

Close

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Russia has snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

A row of seats reserved for Russian lawyers at the International Court of Justice in The Hague was empty on Monday morning as the hearing opened.

The court’s president, American judge Joan Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings”.

The hearing went ahead without the Russian delegation.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy