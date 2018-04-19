Russia shows footage of Yulia Skripal’s route to Moscow airport

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury with a military-grade nerve agent last month.

Yulia Skripal lives in Moscow and was visiting her father in the UK, which led British investigators to believe that she might have unwittingly carried the substance with her.

It said it had traced Ms Skripal’s taxi cab ride and her movements around the airport.

Yulia was travelling to London to meet her father Sergei Skripal (AP)

The investigators said they identified everyone on Ms Skripal’s flight and said none of the passengers displayed any symptoms of poisoning.