Thursday 19 April 2018

Russia shows footage of Yulia Skripal’s route to Moscow airport

Authorities says tests have shown no evidence of poison being present.

This frame grab release airport CCTV footage shows Yulia Skripal, in a red circle (AP)
This frame grab release airport CCTV footage shows Yulia Skripal, in a red circle (AP)

Russian investigators say they have traced back the steps of Yulia Skripal from her Moscow home to the airport before she flew to London, and found no traces of poison.

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury with a military-grade nerve agent last month.

Yulia Skripal lives in Moscow and was visiting her father in the UK, which led British investigators to believe that she might have unwittingly carried the substance with her.

Yulia Skripal, circled, on her way to catch a flight to London (AP)

Russia’s Investigative Committee released online CCTV footage from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

It said it had traced Ms Skripal’s taxi cab ride and her movements around the airport.

Yulia was travelling to London to meet her father Sergei Skripal (AP)

The investigators said they identified everyone on Ms Skripal’s flight and said none of the passengers displayed any symptoms of poisoning.

