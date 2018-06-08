Russia should be allowed back into G7 – Trump

Mr Trump told reporters ahead of the meeting of major industrialised nations in Quebec: “Russia should be in the meeting, should be a part of it.”

Russia was ousted from the elite group – then known as the G8 – in 2014 as punishment for Russian president Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.

Mr Trump is set for a frosty reception in Quebec (AP)

The suspension was supported by the other members of the group, including the US, Canada, Japan and four European nations.